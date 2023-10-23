1776 Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $313.19. The stock had a trading volume of 106,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,908. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.35 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.89 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

