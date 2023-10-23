1776 Wealth LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,002,250,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.02. 32,720,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,291,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of -537.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

