1776 Wealth LLC Purchases 4,796 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,724,000 after buying an additional 4,370,563 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4,319.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 1,097,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,781 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,942,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 823,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,147,000 after purchasing an additional 690,781 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,678,000.

FPEI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 47,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,674. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

