1776 Wealth LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,698,000 after acquiring an additional 964,298 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 584,857 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.46. 260,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

