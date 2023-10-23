1776 Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

1776 Wealth LLC cut its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.50. 108,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,915. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.