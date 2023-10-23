18,538 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Enbridge by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 9.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Enbridge by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 37,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $39,882,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $31.82 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

