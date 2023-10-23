1,979 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,580,000 after purchasing an additional 285,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.17. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

