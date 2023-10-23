2,220,884 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,220,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,367,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.4% of Bank of Montreal Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of UnitedHealth Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $6,268,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 140,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,661,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $527.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.86 and its 200 day moving average is $493.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.