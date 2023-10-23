23,000 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.93. 29,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,257. The company has a market cap of $791.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

