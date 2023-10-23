2,579 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Acquired by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.03. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

