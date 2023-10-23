2,717 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Garmin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $103.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $109.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

