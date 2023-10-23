2,717 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Garmin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Garmin Price Performance
NYSE:GRMN opened at $103.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $109.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin
In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Garmin
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is It Time To Strike on CrowdStrike as a Secure Momentum Play?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 2 Mega Caps With Comeback Rallies About To Start
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Is Super Micro Computer an Unsung Hero of AI-Driven Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.