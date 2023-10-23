43,356 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VWO stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $37.84. 2,873,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,978,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

