5,154 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.