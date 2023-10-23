6,730 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Bought by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,730 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Splunk by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,077,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.21.

SPLK opened at $147.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.03. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.15 and a 52-week high of $148.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

