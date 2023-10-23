77,500 Shares in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of AngioDynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.78. 72,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,714. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.18 million, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.63. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

