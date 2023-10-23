8,833 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,833 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.74 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

