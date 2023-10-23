908 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,241. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $203.24 and a one year high of $252.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.71.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

