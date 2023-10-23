9,300 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Acquired by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 173.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

ARKW stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

