9,617 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Acquired by EFG Capital International CORP.

EFG Capital International CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 228.7% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,142,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS:EZU opened at $40.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

