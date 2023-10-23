9,797 Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AVSC opened at $41.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $391.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

