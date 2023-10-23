Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Holdings Lifted by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 149,840.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,245 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 392,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 136,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $22.19 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.