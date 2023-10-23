abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Purchased by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up 3.1% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.91. 481,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,996. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.