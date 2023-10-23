Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

