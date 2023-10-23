Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.25.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
