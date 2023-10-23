Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ACRS stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $373.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.67. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 337.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Loerop bought 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 636,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 211,001 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

