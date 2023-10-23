Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,533 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

View Our Latest Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.47%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.