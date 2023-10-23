Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $650,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $136.62 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $132.67 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

