Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 272 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for 1.1% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after purchasing an additional 51,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,841,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,435,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $79.43 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

