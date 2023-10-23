Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,526,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,501,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

GLDM stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.

