Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

CMS opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

