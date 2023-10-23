Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $45.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

