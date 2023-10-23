Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $131.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.27. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

