Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $80.92 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

