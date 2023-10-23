Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.23 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.