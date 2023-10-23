Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 75,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

