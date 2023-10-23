Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $969,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

