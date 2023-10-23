Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFFV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV opened at $22.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

