Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 320,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 388,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,752.2% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,068 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

