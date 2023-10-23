Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SGOL opened at $18.91 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

