Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.