Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LLY opened at $589.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.30.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

