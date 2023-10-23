Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $15.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

