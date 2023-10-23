Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFCF opened at $39.69 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $43.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.