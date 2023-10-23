Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $85.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

