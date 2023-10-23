Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 976,377 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,246,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.75 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

