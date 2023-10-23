Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,667 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.13 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

