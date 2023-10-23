Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.6% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $512,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $58.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.