Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,829 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

