Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

FIXD opened at $41.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

