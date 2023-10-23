Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $166.96 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $202.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 354.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $56,734,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 112.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,701,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

