AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) vs. Textron (NYSE:TXT) Head to Head Analysis

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Textron (NYSE:TXT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Textron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -24.97% 10.16% 6.90% Textron 6.88% 13.83% 5.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Textron shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Textron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

AeroVironment has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textron has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AeroVironment and Textron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $540.54 million 5.68 -$176.21 million ($5.77) -20.25 Textron $12.87 billion 1.17 $861.00 million $4.35 17.45

Textron has higher revenue and earnings than AeroVironment. AeroVironment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Textron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AeroVironment and Textron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 1 6 0 2.86 Textron 1 3 4 0 2.38

AeroVironment currently has a consensus price target of $119.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. Textron has a consensus price target of $84.14, indicating a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Textron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Textron is more favorable than AeroVironment.

Summary

Textron beats AeroVironment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments. The company supplies UAS, TMS, unmanned ground vehicle, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to unmanned aircraft systems. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including training, spare parts, product repair, product replacement, and the customer contracted operation. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. AeroVironment, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Textron

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts. Its Bell segment supplies military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircrafts, and related spare parts and services. The Textron Systems segment offers unmanned aircraft systems, electronic systems and solutions, advanced marine crafts, piston aircraft engines, live military air-to-air and air-to-ship training, weapons and related components, and armored and specialty vehicles. Its Industrial segment offers blow-molded solutions, including conventional plastic fuel tanks and pressurized fuel tanks for hybrid vehicle applications, clear-vision systems, plastic tanks for catalytic reduction systems, and battery housing systems for use in electric vehicles primarily to automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and golf cars, off-road utility vehicles, recreational side-by-side and all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, light transportation vehicles, aviation ground support equipment, professional turf-maintenance equipment, and turf-care vehicles to golf courses and resorts, government agencies and municipalities, consumers, outdoor enthusiasts, and commercial and industrial users. The Textron eAviation segment manufactures and sells light aircraft and gliders with electric and combustion engines; and provides other research and development initiatives related to sustainable aviation solutions. Its Finance segment offers financing services to purchase new and pre-owned aircraft and Bell helicopters. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

